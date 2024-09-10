Propel Grants support the final stages of proposal development for collaborative, often complex proposals in response to large external funding opportunities, enhancing the proposal’s competitiveness. Eligible projects must go “beyond the usual” norms in their field in terms of scope, budget, or team size. These opportunities often involve interdisciplinary partnerships tackling major societal or research challenges.

Propel Grants require established teams to have completed preliminary work and plans to apply for external funding within 12 months. They do not fund initial team formation, concept development, or early-stage data collection. Instead, they strategically position teams for success in upcoming external funding opportunities.

We recognize that large, complex grants often require extensive preparation even before a call is released or may involve multiple proposal stages. Propel Grants can advance your efforts when the external funding opportunity is anticipated with a deadline in the next 12 months or when moving from a preliminary to a full proposal, particularly if highlighting progress or results between the proposal stages would be beneficial.